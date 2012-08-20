Netflix sails past 1 million UK subscriber mark

On-demand movie service Netflix has announced that it has reached the coveted one million subscriber mark in the UK and Ireland.

Netflix has only been available in the UK since January but an extensive advertising campaign and apps cropping up on games consoles, PC, Mac, mobile and tablets has meant that many a movie fan has decided on demand is the way to go when it comes to consuming entertainment.

Stream team

According to Netflix, the UK and Ireland are now officially the fastest-growing territory for the company and point out that its growth in this area is bigger than even what the likes of Facebook and Twitter could manage in the same time-frame - four times faster that Twitter and almost twice as fast as Facebook.

Netflix Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings said about hitting the number landmark: "This membership milestone is evidence that Netflix has rapidly gained popularity in the UK and Ireland.

"Our British and Irish members clearly enjoy the ability to instantly watch a large variety of TV shows and films streaming from Netflix on their favourite devices whenever they want."

Just last week Netflix announced a new offering to its service, continuous play, which allows users to line up TV shows for easier watching.