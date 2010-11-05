Google Instant comes to Android and iPhone

Google has announced that it has brought Google Instant, its super-speedy search tech, to Android 2.2 and iPhone handsets in the US.

Although this isn't a global launch of the technology, it shows that Google is investing a lot of its search efforts in its mobile arm.

Google Instant originally came to the web back in September and has wowed and scared people in equal measure.

Although the search engine does look like it is having a fit, coughing up results faster than you can think them, Google is pleased that its technology is breaking search boundaries.

Big speed improvements

"With Google Instant on mobile, we're pushing the limits of mobile browsers and wireless networks.

"You will probably notice a big improvement in speed when you search thanks to a new AJAX and HTML5 implementation for mobile that dynamically updates the page with new results and eliminates the need to load a new page for each query."

How well the technology works is based on how good the 3G and Wi-Fi is in your area, with Google explaining: "Google Instant for mobile works best on 3G and Wi-Fi networks, but since the quality of any wireless connection can fluctuate, we've made it easy to enable or disable Google Instant without ever leaving the page. Just tap the "Turn on" or "Turn off" link."

As for a launch in the UK – we are still waiting with bated breath, but knowing Google it will be just around the corner.

To see what you are missing, check out the video below: