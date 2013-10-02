BitTorrent to get chatty with its own messaging service

No need to worry about them pesky government spies any more...

While BitTorrent may be a service more commonly accused of enabling illegal downloads of things like Game of Thrones, it has now launched a new messaging service that is says will be safe from data breaches.

Called BitTorrent Chat, the company says that its goal is "to ensure that your messages stay yours: private, secure and free".

With a focus on "chat security", messages over its chat service will not be stored on any server and will be delivered using an encrypted peer-to-peer network. Oh, and it'll be free.

So if you're concerned about the security of your super-secret online chat convos, then head on over to BitTorrent, though it is only available for private alpha testing at the moment.

