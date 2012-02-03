Anonymous publishes FBI hacking call

Anonymous has upped the ante in its bid to air the world's dirty linen in public by releasing a recording of what is apparently a phone call between the FBI and UK police, as well as an email between the agencies discussing online hacking.

The FBI has confirmed that the audio is real and told the Associated Press that it "was intended for law enforcement officers only and was illegally obtained".

Curious comms

Anonymous has been busy of late, taking down any website it feels has contributed to the arrest of Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom and its latest stunt proves that the hacking collective has no plans to give up embarrassing and obstructing the FBI in its bid to tackle piracy and hacking online.

Anonymous first announced the conference call leak on the @AnonymousIRC Twitter account. A tweet was posted which said: "The FBI might be curious how we're able to continuously read their internal comms for some time now." This was followed by a link to an MP3 of the recording.

Anonymous has urged its followers to upload the audio to as many places as possible so that it is not taken down.

Speaking about the hack, Graham Cluley from Sophos said: "The assumption has to be that an Anonymous hacker had access to one of the recipients' email accounts, and thus had secret access to the confidential call."

Via BBC