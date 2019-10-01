Incredible headphones deal sees £80 knocked off these AKG cans

In the market for a pair of wireless headphones? Amazon has slashed the price of the AKG Y50BT Bluetooth headphones, discounting them by a massive £80.

Representing a discount of 53%, this is the kind of deal you'd expect to find on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, bringing the price down from £150 to just £69.99.

They may have a budget headphone price, but the AKG Y50BT are anything but, judging by their specs; with 20 hours of battery life and a comfortable on-ear fit, they're a great option for anyone who wants to buy a pair of Bluetooth headphones for less than £100.

While we haven't tested this particular model ourselves, our sister site What Hi-Fi? awarded them a superb five stars, based on their sonic clarity, cool design, and comfortable fit.

So, if you cant wait for Black Friday, we'd definitely recommend checking out this fantastic headphones deal in the meantime.

This incredible deal sees a whopping 53% discount on the AKG Y50BT Bluetooth headphones. With the option for wireless or wired listening, 20 hours of battery life, and AKG's signature sound, these budget on-ear headphones promise to sound as good as their more expensive competitors.

