Hurry – these AirPods rivaling true wireless earbuds are just £26 at Amazon

Not that long ago, true wireless earbuds were a pretty expensive investment – but now cheap Apple AirPods rivals are increasingly common, as this incredible Amazon deal demonstrates.

The Urbanista Stockholm true wireless earbuds, which usually cost £69, are currently on sale for just over £26 – an enormous saving of over £42. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Urbanista Stockholm prices in your region.)

Urbanista Stockholm True Wireless Earbuds: £69 £26.74 at Amazon

Coming in olive green, pale pink, black, and white, the Urbanista Stockholm are a cheap alternative to the Apple AirPods – and with over £42 off, they're a steal. They aren't the best-sounding buds on the planet, but they come with touch-sensitive controls, a decent battery life, and an eye-catching design. Prices do vary slightly for each colour – but the most you'll pay for these buds today is £28.74 for the pale pink version, while the cheapest option is the black model. View Deal

If you're a fan of the Apple AirPods design but you're bored of Apple's all-white aesthetic, these could be the best wireless earbuds for you.

For the price, the Urbanista Stockholm true wireless earphones look very stylish, coming in a range of fashion-forward colours – and with touch-sensitive housings, they're easy to control.

Bluetooth 5 support means these buds should offer a stable connection with your smartphone, while compatibility with Siri and Google Assistant means you'll be able to summon your device's voice assistant by tapping the touch-sensitive housings.

Battery life comes in at 14 hours, with three-and-a-half hours of playback contained in the buds themselves – not the best, but it's hard to argue at this price.

Sound quality admittedly isn't top of the range (you'll want to look to the likes of the Sony WF-1000XM3 or the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 for that), but they sound crisp enough for this incredibly low price.

It's worth bearing in mind that Amazon Prime Day is rumored to be taking place in October – while we don't think the Urbanista Stockholm will get any cheaper, we could see some great deals on higher spec earbuds during the sales event (not to mention all the fantastic Black Friday AirPods deals we're expecting to see this November).

