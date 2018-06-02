How to watch the Derby: live stream horse racing from Epsom anywhere in the world

It's Derby day! The 239th Derby day in fact, and this year's hot favourite for the main event is Saxon Warrior. The Japanese-bred three-year-old has already won the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket earlier in the season and is unbeaten in four runs. And you can get a free live stream wherever on earth you dwell to see whether the odds-on fave will win this year's Epsom Derby.

Epsom Derby 2018 - where and when This year the Epsom Derby weekend, at the Epsom Downs racecourse, is due to run across Friday June 1 for Ladies Day and Saturday June 2 for Derby Day. The main event - the Investec Derby - is today (Saturday June 2) with the race set to start at 4.30pm BST (11.30am ET, 8.30am PT in the US).

Although Saxon Warrior is the horse to beat, the main challenge will come from, Roaring Lion, who recently won the Dante Stakes at York, and Young Rascal. And it's worth looking back to the 2017 Epsom Derby for a reminder that strange things do happen on the course - 40-1 outsider Wings of Eagles took the rosette.

The Epsom Derby weekend is an annual two day event, started in 1780, that's considered to be one of the biggest and most prestigious race events of the year. The £850,000 prize fund for the main event - the Investec Derby on Saturday - probably doesn't hurt that image, making it the UK's richest horse race.

If you want to catch all the action live, read on to find out the best way you can do exactly that from wherever you are. And the best bit? It's absolutely FREE!

How to watch the Epsom Derby 2018 for free: UK stream

This year the Epsom Derby 2018 will be aired on ITV live meaning it's free for anyone to watch via TV, the ITV app or a TV player online. Alternatively, if you're watching online, we'd heartily recommend TVPlayer.com, which offers a host of channels with a high quality stream

Coverage of the main Investec Derby race will be at 4.30PM BST but coverage of the Epsom Derby starts at 1.30pm on Saturday.

Get the Epsom Derby live stream for free from anywhere else in the world

1. Download and install a VPN

If you don't have easy access to watch the Epsom Derby 2018 online in your country, the best way to watch it for free is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose UK to stream the Epsom Derby 2018 live for free (use the links below).

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

The TVPlayer service is free and the best legal way to stream all of the action at this year's Epsom Derby live. Once your VPN is up and running with a UK location, simply head to TVPlayer.com.

Where can I watch the Epsom Derby 2018 using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the Epsom Derby 2018 from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: the United States, France, Russia, Spain, Japan, Italy, Poland, Germany, Mexico, New Zealand, Czech Republic, Ireland, Austria, Thailand, Canada, Australia, Denmark, China, South Africa, Argentina, Singapore, Turkey and more!

