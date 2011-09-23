Denon announces Airplay-enabled network audio player

Japanese audio specialist Denon has today unveiled a new network audio player that aims to mix 21st-century music habits with old-skool hi-fi values.

The slimline DNP-720AE uses your Ethernet or Wi-Fi connection to stream tunes from your networked PC or NAS drive, and access online services including Napster and Last.FM.

Claimed file support includes WMA (and WMA Lossless), MP3, WAV, AAC, FLAC and FLAC 96/24.

AirPlay-enabled

Denon's background in high-end audio then comes into play, with the DNP-720AE's 24bit/192Khz DACs and 'simple and straight' circuit design working to optimise the sound performance.

Of course, you'll need to partner the DNP-720AE with a stereo amplifier, via the rear-mounted phono outputs, to actually hear it.

Like much of the competition, Denon's new player is also AirPlay-enabled, meaning it can stream music straight from an Apple iPad, iPhone or iPod touch, or your PC's iTunes library.

The DNP9720AE is also Windows 7 certified for 'Play To' on Windows Media Player 12 and above.

Other features include control via Denon's remote app (iPad, iPod and iPhone – but not Android, yet), playback from portable storage devices thanks to the front USB input, and a somewhat redundant built-in AM/FM tuner.

The DNP-720AE, which Denon reckons will 'bring your beloved, but possibly somewhat forgotten, hi-fi system flashing back into use,' is available in black and silver finishes, and will go on sale later this month for around £430.