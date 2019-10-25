Hisense OLED TVs get unbelievable price cuts in massive TV sale – but not for long

Hisense's O8B OLED TV already lay claim to being the cheapest OLED TV out there when it launched earlier in the year – but a new flash sale in the UK is cutting its price to an absurdly low figure, for the next 50 hours only.

Though you've recently been able to buy the set for £1,299, you'll be able to get the Hisense OLED for only £899 – marking a 36% saving off the original £1,399 RRP, and the first time we've seen an OLED TV sell for only a three-figure sum.

As an early Black Friday TV deal, it's unlikely you'll see the set go for cheaper when Black Friday and Cyber Monday actually arrive, and it's really a fantastic discount.

There's a catch, however, as the O8B will only be at this incredibly low price for the next two days (50 hours, to be precise). The sale begins at 7pm on Friday 25 October, and ends 9pm on Sunday 27 October.

Why 50 hours? Hisense is celebrating its 50-year anniversary, so you can see your purchase as a birthday gift as sorts, and certainly not a luxury purchase for yourself. You'll also find deals on a number of other Hisense TVs, including the U8B ULED and Hisense U9A, which you'll find under the OLED deal below.

It's worth noting that the Hisense O8B wasn't our favorite OLED TV, and we found it had a number of issues that stop us from recommending it above other (admittedly more expensive) TVs of its kind. However, we've never seen an OLED TV deal as good as this, and it is certainly, without a doubt, the cheapest way to get an OLED television into your home.

