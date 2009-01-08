Panasonic's 3D Full HD plasma makes CES debut

Panasonic has unveiled its plans for 3D domination in the home with the arrival of its big-screen Full HD 3D plasma. Although the 103-inch beast was originally unveiled in CEATEC in Japan, this is the first time the 3DTV has been seen in CES

The unveiling came with some big-name backing. Movie director James Cameron spoke about the technology at the keynote, via pre-recorded video, insisting that 3D is the future of home viewing. Cameron is currently dabbling in 3D for his new movie Avatar.

"The stereoscopic 3D will make the world of Avatar is so real that it will make you feel like you are in the movie.

Panasonic showed off their 3D Plasma screen technology to me and I have to say that it is just as good as what can be shown off on the cinema screen.

I am convinced that 3D is the way people will work on computers in the future and watch movies."

3D Full HD

According to Panasonic: "3D FHD [Full HD] system comprises a 103-inch Plasma HDTV and a Blu-ray Disc player that plays back Blu-ray Discs onto which 3D video (consisting of left- and right-sided 1080p Full HD images) are recorded.

"Full HD processing occurs on both the left- and right-sided 3D image in every single process – from recording, playback and display.

"With a special pair of active shutter glasses that work in synchronization with the Plasma HDTV, the viewer is able to experience 3D images formed with twice the volume of information as regular full HD images, and enjoy them together with high quality surround sound."

There's no word as of yet when the 3D behemoth will hit European shores.

From CES 2009