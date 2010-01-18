Nintendo: DSi XL is NOT just for OAPs

Nintendo has rejected suggestions that the DSi XL has been brought in for old gamers who struggle with the smaller screen of its predecessors in the DS line-up.

Talking to CVG, Nintendo's Senior Product Manager for DS, James Honeywell unsurprisingly brushed aside claims that the larger screen is for OAPS, insisting that the newest handheld has widespread appeal.

"It's absolutely not [just for old people]. DSi XL appeals to as many people, if not more, than its predecessors," said Honeywell.

Good for older gamers, but...

"With bigger screens and a larger pen-like stylus it's likely that older users may find the DSi XL easier and more comfortable to use but there are many more people it can and will appeal to.

"Gamers will undoubtedly appreciate the bigger screens so they can experience their favourite and the latest DS titles bigger and in a greater level of detail than ever before.

"We certainly know that a lot of families who play DS together will enjoy the wider viewing angle the DSi XL allows so they can play together at home and the fact the bigger stylus is less likely to get lost down the back of the sofa is another bonus for them."

And easier for those arthritic fingers to hold of course…

Via CVG