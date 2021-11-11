Grab these cheap Sony headphones for less in this early Black Friday deal

Looking for a solid pair of over-ear headphones at a price that could beat the Black Friday deals? This pair of Sony WH-CH710N headphones could be perfect for you, as they've been given an incredible discount over at Amazon.

The Sony WH-CH710N over-ear headphones are currently down to just £69 at Amazon, down from the retail price of £130 for a total saving of £61. Not only is that a great deal, it's the lowest price we've seen yet for this pair of Sony headphones. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

And while the Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones are certainly the premium equivalent, the WH-CH710Ns are still worthwhile at that discounted price point, even if they're not quite among the best over-ear headphones out there. Still, they sound great, feature adaptive noise cancellation to help dim background sounds and sport a fantastic 35 hours of battery life.

Today's best Sony WH-CH710N early Black Friday deal

£69 at Amazon Sony WH-CH710N over-ear wireless headphones: £130 £69 at Amazon

Save £61 - This is the best price we've seen on Amazon for this great pair of over-ear headphones. Featuring great sound and adaptive noise cancelling tech, you're getting an immersive listening experience at a bargain price.

Currently at the lowest price we've ever seen on Amazon, the Sony WH-CH710N over-ear wireless headphones are well worth picking up if you're looking for a cheap pair right now. While they have a bit of a reputation for being a more budget-friendly version of the Sony WH-1000XM4s, they're by no means a bad pair of cans to buy at such a low price.

That said, the WH-CH710N headphones are missing some features found in their premium counterparts. Noise cancellation isn't quite as strong, and they lack the incredible build quality of the XM3s, opting instead for a plastic build to reduce the price. If you are looking for something a bit more premium, we'd suggest keeping an eye out for the XM3s, or Sony WH-1000XM4 Black Friday deals, which we've been keeping a very close eye on for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

If you're not bothered about noise cancellation and just want a solid audio performance, the Sony WH-CH710N headphones are still worth checking out at this discounted price; if you don't quite have the budget for Sony's top-end headphones, then these are certainly the next best thing. We can't see them going any cheaper than this in the official Black Friday headphones deals, so if you're considering buying a pair, you should act now.

More Sony WH-CH710N headphones deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Sony WH-CH710N over-ear wireless headphones from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Black Friday deals