Grab one of these rare Nintendo Switch OLED bundles while you can

After weeks of zero availability, the Nintendo Switch OLED is back in stock at UK retailer Very. Two bundles are currently up for pre-order with both scheduled to be delivered before Christmas. Given how little Nintendo Switch OLED stock we've seen since the console's launch in October, this could be a rare opportunity to pick one up ahead of Black Friday 2021.

The first of the two bundles includes the Nintendo Switch OLED (White) and Metroid Dread for £349.98. Very suggests that this counts as a £10 saving, but Metroid Dread is already available to buy separately at a number of stores for £40 so the discount isn't entirely unique. Still, it's a good price for the new console and recent release.

The second bundle is a Nintendo Switch (White) with Pokémon: Shining Pearl & Pokémon: Brilliant Diamond for £399.97. This is a pricier bundle but does come with both of the upcoming Pokémon games due for release on the Switch later this month. For those who love to catch 'em all, you can't really get much better than this pairing.

Even with the Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals on the horizon, it's hard to imagine that the new console will be significantly discounted later this month. It's barely a month old and still in very high demand so there's really no reason for retailers to cut the price. With that in mind, if you're after the upgraded console and want to secure one before Christmas, either of these bundles is a good option.

Nintendo Switch OLED restock at Very

£349.98 at Very Nintendo Switch OLED | Metroid Dread: £359.98 £349.98 at Very

Save £10 – The £10 saving is slightly misleading as the Nintendo Switch OLED is priced at £309.99 and Metroid Dread is actually available to buy for around £40 at many other stores already. Nevertheless, this is a good price for the bundle – especially with the scarcity of Nintendo Switch OLED stock.

Nintendo Switch OLED | Pokémon: Shining Pearl & Pokémon: Brilliant Diamond: £399.97 at Very Nintendo Switch OLED | Pokémon: Shining Pearl & Pokémon: Brilliant Diamond: £399.97 at Very

This bundle includes both new Pokémon games that are scheduled for release on November 19. If you're the biggest fan of catching 'em all or are buying for someone who is, it's an unbeatable bundle.

Very has had a, well, very busy Tuesday with a PS5 restock and Xbox Series X restock earlier today as well. If you're after some savings on either of those consoles, do check out our guides to all the PS5 Black Friday deals and Xbox Black Friday deals that we expect to see in the weeks ahead.