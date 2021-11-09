Grab a rare discount on this Ghostbusters Ecto-1 Lego set ahead of Black Friday

While the Black Friday deals period is bound to be rife with great Lego deals, this particular discount certainly isn't a guarantee on the day, and it's an excellent one for Ghostbusters fans.

Right now over at Smyths Toys, you can pick up the Lego Creator Ghostbusters Ecto-1 Car set for just £149.99, down from its usual retail price of £179.99. It's a fantastic set – aimed at adults – that we don't see discounted often, so it's an excellent time to save £30 on one of the best Lego Creator sets around. And, with Ghostbusters: Afterlife due to land in theaters on November 18, now is as good a time as any to snap it up.

The Lego Creator Ghostbusters Ecto-1 is a shockingly faithful rendition of the iconic 80's movie vehicle, complete with working wheels and steering, a gunner seat and all kinds of gadgets to help flesh out the build.

It unfortunately does not include any Ghostbusters minifigures to populate the set with, but that's not a huge loss considering this Ecto-1 set is primarily made for display purposes.

Today's best early Lego Creator Ghostbusters Black Friday deal

Lego Creator Ghostbusters Ecto-1 set: £179.99 Lego Creator Ghostbusters Ecto-1 set: £179.99 £149.99 at Smyths Toys

Save £30 - One of our personal favorite builds in the Lego Creator roster, the Ghostbusters Ecto-1 set features a stunningly faithful recreation of the iconic movie vehicle, and represents a fun, hobbyist build for adult Lego fans.

As mentioned, one of the best things about this discount for the Lego Creator Ghostbusters Ecto-1 vehicle set is that it's a rare one. The set doesn't often see a discount, let alone one this good, so we'd recommend acting now if you want to get your hands on one of our personal favorite Lego Creator sets.

When it comes to Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, Lego discounts are sure to be a dime a dozen, but even still, great discounts on quality Lego Creator sets will be hard to come by. In fact, the above Lego Creator Ghostbusters Ecto-1 discount might be the best we see for the set this year.

