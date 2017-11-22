Good Omen for Black Friday: HP slashes £500 off a monster gaming PC

In need of a powerful gaming PC, and also fancy saving a huge chunk of cash? Then HP has a stonking Black Friday deal for you in the form of a £500 reduction on the Omen Gaming Desktop PC (model 880-072na).

The big price reduction, which HP notes is the hottest deal it has cooked up so far this year, is live right now with ‘stock selling fast’ according to the product page.

Get 20% off the Omen Gaming Desktop PC

This powerful gaming PC is built around Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics card and normally retails at £2,499, but you can apply the discount code BLACK11 at checkout to reduce the price to £1,999.View Deal

As mentioned, the Omen runs with a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti alongside an Intel Core i7-7700K processor with a base clock of 4.2GHz and Turbo to 4.5GHz (it can also be overclocked).

You get a hefty 32GB of system memory, and on the storage front, HP supplies a 512GB PCIe SSD along with a 2TB hard disk. There’s also a DVD writer on board.

The system further benefits from liquid cooling to help keep those powerful components from any danger of overheating, and that’ll also help in the quest to overclock the CPU further, should you take that route.

The PC case offers tool-less access, and a pair of hot-swap drive bays. As a final sweetener, you also get a download key for the PC version of Destiny 2 thrown in, so you can flex your machine’s muscles in the massively multiplayer shooter.