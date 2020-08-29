Get your internet sorted this weekend with these five leading broadband deals

It's a bank holiday! You've earned a free day off work and what fun activity is lined up for your 3 day weekend...tracking down the perfect broadband deals for your new internet plan.

Of course, we imagine you would much rather be outside, tempting the dubious English weather or kicking back with the TV on watching the Tour de France or your latest guilty pleasure TV show.

So with that in mind, we're here to make your search much easier. We've got our heads firmly planted into the world of internet, fibre broadband deals and even the decked-out broadband and TV deals.

Below, we've compiled the five absolute best options available so you can find your ideal plan.

The 5 best broadband deals available right now:

1. Superfast speeds at a very low price:

Virgin M100 Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 108Mb average speed | £24 per month | FREE activation + £75 voucher

Virgin is normally pretty pricey, but right now it is one of the most affordable options around. It charges absolutely nothing upfront and on a monthly basis, you're paying just £24. At that price you're getting speeds averaging 108Mb - almost double most of the competition at this price. On top of all of that, Virgin will throw in a £75 Amazon voucher.

View Deal

2. A bargain offer from a big name brand

Vodafone Superfast 2 | 24 months | 63Mb avg speed | FREE upfront | £25 per month (£23 for existing customers) + £100 Amazon voucher

Vodafone went a bit quiet on its broadband deals for a little while but now it has come back with force. It is offering speeds that average 63Mb while only costing £25 a month. On top of that, Vodafone is offering a discount for existing customers and a £100 Amazon voucher when you sign up.

View Deal

3. The best BT broadband deal around:

BT Fibre 2 | 24 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | Pay as you go calls | £9.99 delivery | £29.99pm + £100 reward card

While we would normally be praising BT's Fibre 1 plan, it's Fibre 2 offer is taking all of the limelight right now. It costs £29.99 a month - a considerable drop from its usual price - while rewarding you with speeds averaging 67Mb. On top of that, BT is offering up a £100 Mastercard with this plan, giving you a big extra incentive.

View Deal

4. Go all out on broadband and TV deals

Virgin Media Big Bundle | 12 months | 108Mb avg speed | Weekend calls | FREE set-up | £29.99 per month

If you can get Virgin where you live (and it's a big if) then it's hard to look past this brilliant broadband deal. For just £29.99 per month you get...deep breath...108+Mb cable broadband, Mixit TV bundle with over 110 channels, apps for iPlayer, Netflix and YouTube, a Virgin TV TiVO box to record and pause live TV and inclusive weekend calls to UK landlines and Virgin Mobiles.

View Deal

5. The UK's cheapest fibre broadband deal

Plusnet Unlimited Broadband | 12 months | 10Mb avg speed | FREE upfront | £18.99 per month + £50 Mastercard

The above options, while great value, are not the most affordable choices. With Plusnet's ADSL plan, you pay just £18.99 a month while landing speeds that average 10Mb. On top of that, Plusnet is throwing in a meaty £50 Mastercard, effectively knocking your bills down to just £14.82 a month.

View Deal

