Get your internet sorted this weekend with these five excellent broadband deals

It's the weekend - time to take a break from work, sit back and relax in the warm sun and of course... finally look through the many broadband deals out there and work out which one you need.

Luckily, we're here to help make the search quick and painless with a quick look at the top five broadband plans around today. So close the many comparison charts you have open and cut down on your 50 tabs of potential fibre broadband deals, this should be all you need.

Below, you'll find options from five big names of broadband including Sky, Virgin, BT, Plusnet and John Lewis, with offers ranging from the best broadband and TV deals around through to the cheapest fibre plan out there.

The 5 best broadband deals available right now:

1. Superfast speeds at a very low price:

Virgin M100 Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 108Mb average speed | £24 per month | FREE activation + £75 voucher

Virgin is normally pretty pricey, but right now it is one of the most affordable options around. It charges absolutely nothing upfront and on a monthly basis, you're paying just £24. At that price you're getting speeds averaging 108Mb - almost double most of the competition at this price. On top of all of that, Virgin will throw in a £75 Amazon voucher.

2. Low prices and gift cards with John Lewis:

John Lewis broadband | 12 months | Avg speeds 10Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £20pm + £40 gift voucher

Better known as a high-street shop brand, John Lewis also has some excellent prices on broadband right now. The standout offer is this plan, providing speeds averaging 10Mb for just £20 a month. On top of that, John Lewis is throwing in a £40 gift voucher to extend the value.

3. The best BT broadband deal around:

BT Fibre 2 | 24 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | Pay as you go calls | £9.99 delivery | £29.99pm + £100 reward card

While we would normally be praising BT's Fibre 1 plan, it's Fibre 2 offer is taking all of the limelight right now. It costs £29.99 a month - a considerable drop from its usual price - while rewarding you with speeds averaging 67Mb. On top of that, BT is offering up a £100 Mastercard with this plan, giving you a big extra incentive.

4. Go all out on broadband and TV deals

Sky TV and Broadband Superfast | 18 months | 59Mb avg speeds | Line rental inc. | £29.95 upfront | £37 per month

This package from Sky is hard to beat. It offers speeds that average 59Mb and when it comes to channels, you're getting 100 on top of Freeview including Sky Atlantic, MTV, Comedy Central, Vice and over 300 boxsets. Considering you're paying just £37 a month for all of that, this currently sits as one of the best-value plans around.

5. The UK's cheapest fibre broadband deal

Plusnet Unlimited Fibre | 18 months | 36Mb average speed | £22.99 per month | FREE activation + £50 voucher

Plusnet currently has the UK's cheapest fibre broadband plan. It will cost you just £22.99 a month for speeds averaging 36Mb. Alongside that, Plusnet will also throw in a £50 Mastercard - effectively knocking your monthly bills down to £20.21 a month.

