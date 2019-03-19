Get up to £140 in pre-paid Mastercards with BT's fibre broadband deals

In the ever-changing landscape that is BT Broadband deals, we are yet again greeted with a brand new free incentive making the popular ISP's fibre broadband deals just that bit more tempting - this time in the form of massive cashback in reward cards.

While this offer can't quite touch BT's impressive free gifts from last week, there's no doubt that this is still one of the best broadband deals available right now. Putting all of the attention onto BT's reward cards, these offers focus fully on getting you the effective cheapest price on BT.

Whether you're looking to save around £5.50 a month on BT's Superfast fibre package or go all out and save almost £8 p/m on BT's bigger Superfast fibre 2 package - you can see these offers in full down below. Or if this still feels too expensive, even after the reward cards then check out our cheap broadband deals guide.

BT's fibre broadband deals

BT Superfast Fibre | 18 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £29.99pm + £100 reward card

While BT is consistently one of the best broadband providers out there, it can be quite expensive. With these pre-paid Mastercards, that price becomes slightly more manageable. After you apply the reward card you end up with an effective monthly price of roughly £24 - not a bad price for speeds averaging 50Mb. Deal ends on March 21View Deal

BT Superfast Fibre 2 | 18 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £39.99pm + £140 reward card

With the Superfast Fibre 2 package everything becomes bigger and better. Faster speeds, bigger reward card but also, bigger price. For £39.99 a month you can get speeds averaging 67Mb. While that may seem expensive, the price effectively drops to around £32 a month after the reward card. Deal ends on March 21View Deal

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so you shouldn't find it difficult to find places to spend, spend, spend.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.

