Get unlimited data for only £42 a month in this amazing iPhone 12 deal

Fonehouse and Three are a match made in heaven when it comes to curating sizable tariffs at a ridiculously affordable rate, partnered with a sought after handset. This iPhone 12 deal is no different.

Loaded with unlimited everything - from data right down to texts and minutes - you can get the iPhone 12 for just £42 a month and only £39 upfront in this 24-month contract.

Coming completely 5G ready, allowing you to benefit from the fastest form of mobile connectivity currently available, this iPhone deal also gives you a year of Apple TV Plus free on top. Binge through exceptional original shows from Apple's very own streaming platform without spending a penny.

How to get this big data iPhone 12 deal

iPhone 12: at Fonehouse | Three| £39 upfront| Unlimited data, unlimited minutes and texts | £42pm

You're getting the full iPhone 12 experience with this offer, especially thanks to the unlimited data. Fly through every task with 5G connectivity and relish in the iPhone 12's gorgeous form factor with its 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, now completely flush to the screen with flat edge design. Partner with the powerful, market-leading A14 Bionic chip, the iPhone 12 works like a dream, made better with Fonehouse's amazing price.View Deal

Why to snap up this iPhone 12 deal

When it comes to the iPhone 12 - still fairly fresh off the press, launching back in October of last year - going for a contract mobile phone deal is likely your best bet for snatching the Apple smartphone at an affordable rate. And why would you want to?

The iPhone 12 is a stunning handset, though we wouldn't expect anything less from Apple. Whilst it does harp back to the flat edges of the iPhone 5, it's a welcome revival with the iPhone 12 securing the same punchy display as its superior counterparts. Yes, the iPhone 12 is embedded with the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display that you'll also find on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Available in black, blue, green, white and PRODUCT(red), the iPhone 12 offers a glossy back and matte edges. On the rear you'll also find the same dual camera set-up as on the iPhone 11, with a 12MP main sensor an 12MP ultra-wide sensor. There sees slight improvements to low light shooting with a f/1.6 aperture. Of course, powered by the A14 Bionic chip, too, it's likely to better process images and deliver crisp, high quality images we know well from previous iPhone models.

The iPhone 12 also comes complete with compatibility for Apple's new MagSafe accessories. Incorporating the same magnetic, snap-on technology you'll have seen on its MacBook products for charging, you can now utilise this same feature for wireless charging, as well as adding cases and card holders to the back of your handset.

Of course, as well as MagSafe, the iPhone 12 also introduces 5G mobile connectivity to the world of iPhone, allowing those with a handset from the iPhone 12 family to benefit from the fastest speeds and most reliable connection around.