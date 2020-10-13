Get the lowest price ever on one of the best pairs of wireless earbuds at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day has arrived and with it, the opportunity to score a host of impressive discounts across an array of top tech products. And for anyone looking for a new compact pair of earbuds, a duo of offers from Jabra could be the way to go.

With these offers, you're getting the lowest prices ever on the brand's two latest iterations of its core model - the Jabra Elite 75t and 65t. Go for the latest versions and you'll be paying £129.99, choose the older ones and the costs drop down to £89.99.

While these aren't going to compete with the likes of AirPods Pro or our top choice the Sony WF-1000XM3, the Jabra Elite 75t does make our list for the best wireless earbuds.

Both pairs offer impressive battery live, helpful charging case, balanced sound quality and a easy to use design, making them a solid choice for those in need of a new pair of earbuds.

Jabra Elite 75T: at Amazon | £169 £129.99 | 24% discount

The Jabra Elite 75T are currently one of our top picks for best wireless earbuds. They offer an impressive 7 hours battery life on a single charge, a compact case and an app that lets you customize the EQ. While they aren't going to compete with the top choices for sound they're certainly impressive - bass heads might just want to look elsewhere.

Jabra Elite 65T: at Amazon | £169 £89.99 | 47% discount

The above more expensive than you're willing to pay? If you drop down to the previous model - the 65T - you can reduce your costs below £100. They don't have quite as good battery life and the case is slightly larger but they are still more than capable headphones pumping out an impressive sound.

