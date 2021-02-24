Get Netflix for just £1 and more with these Sky TV deals - ending soon

It's fair to say with all this time spent at home, you might feel as though you're running out of things to watch. By snatching up a Sky TV deal, however, you can boost your to-watch list and save a pretty penny, too.

Want to pay just £1 a month for your Netflix subscription? That's essentially what you'll pay when signing up for the basic Sky TV package and throwing in Netflix, too, all for £25 a month.

With Sky TV at just £24 a month in the sale, save a fiver a month and pay just £1 more for Netflix, rather than from £5.99 for its cheapest payment plan when going direct.

Boasting over 100 channels, including Sky Atlantic and Comedy Central with the baseline Sky TV package, you'll also have 500 boxsets to binge your way through, including incredible shows like Euphoria and Chernobyl, as well as all the latest and greatest series and movies from Netflix.

And if you like the idea of adding even more channels to your package, Sky currently has huge savings on plans kitted out with sports and movie channels, too. Check out details of these Sky TV package deals below.

You'll have to act fast, though, because the Sky sale is coming to end tomorrow.

Looking for the best Sky broadband deals?

Digest the best Sky TV deals in the current sale

Sky Sports & Movies | 18 months | £20 set-up | £49 a month | Save £288

All your entertainment sorted in one, easy, reasonably priced Sky TV package. In multi-buy offer with multiple add-ons you'll get a total saving of £16 with Sky Sports dropped down to £18 and Sky Cinema to just £7 in this winning combination. As well as getting over over 100 Sky channels, 1,000 movies on demand in HD, there's also the whole suite of sport channels.

View Deal

Sky Sports, BT Sport and Movies | 18 months | £20 set-up | £62 a month | Save £486

Go big or go home and fill your boots with this awesome package, adding a sprinkling of BT Sport to the mix. Football, golf, cricket, rugby, boxing, NFL, NBA, WWE, UFC... it really has it all. With a boatload of films to enjoy, too, keep everyone satisfied in the family with a massive discount of £486 across the whole 18 months in the Sky sale on this filled to the brim Sky package.

View Deal

What do I get with Sky?

Sky is home to a plethora of entertainment that aims to keep everyone under your roof satisfied. Even at its baseline with just the basic Sky TV package, you can enjoy over 100 new channels, including Sky One, Sky Atlantic, Sky Comedy, MTV, Comedy Central, and so many more. You'll also have 500 boxsets ready and waiting for you to binge your way through.

Of course, the most exciting aspect of Sky TV deals is the ability to personalise and build a package that's perfect for you. With the likes of Sky Sports and BT Sport, the sporting fans in your house can spectate straight from the sofa with the ability to watch the Premiere League, NFL, and much more with channels dedicated to your favourite sports.

Other add-ons include Sky Cinema, bringing you the hottest releases straight from the red carpet. You can also pay more to get HD or even Ultra HD channels for that truly immersive viewing experience, as well as all Sky customers enjoying the portability of Sky Q, which means you can watch on the go, or pick up where you left off on another device.

