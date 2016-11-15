Amazon Prime is just £59 - thats £20 off - until November 18!

Just in time for The Grand Tour and Black Friday, Amazon is discounting its Prime service.

Until November 18 you will be able to buy a year's worth of Prime for just £59, which is £20 less than the standard price of £79.

As well as offering you free one-day-delivery when the big day of sales rolls around, a Prime subscription will also offer you access to Amazon Prime Instant Video, as well as the recently announced Twitch Prime.

Ordinarily Prime is a great deal for anyone who regularly pays for one-day-delivery, but this deal, along with the addition of Prime Instant Video (which will see the release of the first episode of Jeremy Clarkson's new motoring show The Grand Tour in just a couple of days time) makes it a pretty sweet deal.