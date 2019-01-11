Get a free year of Amazon Prime and BT Reward Cards with these new BT fibre broadband deals

We are only two weeks into 2019 and yet it has already been a great year for broadband deals. We've seen cheap offers and big price cuts but now get ready for BT's deals - a tonne of freebies with your broadband.

BT has always been great at offering more for your money with its broadband, often pairing it with a reward card or a freebie to sweeten the deal. But now they are offering BT Reward cards, Amazon Prime subscriptions and free activation, all together with fibre speeds - that's a lot of bang for your buck.

Along with these deals, BT has also announced its optional 'Complete Wifi' scheme. BT has said this will guarantee a strong signal in every room in your house through Wi-Fi discs and a boost of 25% in your Wi-Fi speed. It does cost an extra £10 a month though so its probably best suited to big households.

You can see all of the available BT deals below with all of the freebies available or if none of the options were what you were looking for then check out our best broadband deals page to see all of your options.

Note: If you already have Amazon Prime the subscription will stack on top meaning your next year is free

BT's fibre broadband deals:

BT Superfast Fibre essential | 18 months | Avg. speed 36Mb | Weekend calls | £29.99 upfront | £29.99pm + 12 months Amazon Prime

This is BT's base fibre broadband package. For just £29.99 a month you get average speeds of 36Mb and 12 months of Amazon Prime (worth roughly £79). Unlike the other deals BT has here, you do have to pay the full upfront cost of £29.99 for the delivery and cost of your new kit.View Deal

BT Superfast Fibre | 18 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 upfront | £35.99pm + £90 reward card | 12 months Amazon Prime

BT has gone all out with the freebies here. Not only do you get the base package of fibre with 50Mb average speeds but you also get a free activation, a £90 BT Reward Card and 12 months of Amazon Prime. This seems like the best value of all the deals BT has going right now. View Deal

BT Superfast Fibre 2 | 18 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 upfront | £45.99pm + £110 reward card | 12 months Amazon Prime

Going up in speed, this package offers you a bumped up 67Mb average speed. Along with that your're also getting a £110 BT Reward card and the same 12 month Amazon Prime package. You can get this all for £45.99 a month.View Deal

BT Starter bundble| Freeview TV + BT Sport + fibre broadband | 18 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £59.99 upfront | £35.99pm | 12 months Amazon Prime

Feel like your broadband package should come with a little bit more? Well with BT's Classic Bundle you get fibre broadband, Freeview TV, BT Sport and 12 months of Amazon Prime. That's a lot packed into one deal and all for £35.99 a month. View Deal

What do you get with Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime offers a lot of features but there are a few key points that stand out about the service. Unlimited one-day delivery, instant streaming of movies and TV shows, unlimited access to two million songs and thousands of books with Amazon Kindle.

If you already have an Amazon Prime subscription then don't worry, if you sign up to any of these deals then you get your next 12 months of Amazon Prime free, it will simply stack on after your current subscription.