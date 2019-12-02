Get 20% off the Sony RX100 IV in Cyber Monday's best compact camera deal

Been looking for a premium compact camera that's on sale for a less-than-premium price? The Sony RX100 IV is the best around right now thanks to a Cyber Monday deal that's slashed 20% off its usual price – be quick, though, as the deal expires at midnight tonight. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for today's best Sony RX100 IV deals in your region.)

That brings the RX100 IV's price down to just £439, which is impressive considering it originally went on sale for £1,000. If you're not familiar with Sony's RX100 series, they've long been our favourite line of premium compact cameras, with this version combining a smartphone-trumping 20.1MP one-inch sensor, a high-resolution electronic viewfinder, and an excellent 24-70mm lens.

The RX100 IV is something of a sweet spot in the range, given that it also introduced 4K video recording, 16fps burst shooting and a stacked CMOS sensor, which helped improve on its predecessor's low light performance. It might not be a new camera, but the RX100 IV still has cutting-edge specs, particularly for a compact.

Sony RX100 IV: £1,000 £439 at Amazon

For today only, you can get 20% off the superb Sony RX100 IV compact camera. An excellent all-rounder, it combines a one-inch sensor, pop-up electronic viewfinder, and 24-70mm zoom lens.

The RX100 IV is a compact camera with very few weaknesses, combining excellent image quality with a useful focal range for travel and general shooting.

It performs well in both low light, due to that stacked CMOS sensor, and bright light, thanks to its fast shutter speeds. The lens' wide aperture also helps you produce some lovely bokeh, which smartphones simulate well on the small screen, but less so when viewed on larger screens or in prints.

While we have seen the Sony RX100 IV's price drop to £439 on couple of occasions before, these have expired quickly, making this a great opportunity to snap one up for its record-equalling low price.

