Garmin Black Friday deal: save £70 off the stylish Vivomove 3 at Amazon right now

There's £70 off the Garmin Vivomove 3 hybrid smartwatch in the Amazon Black Friday sale right now, bringing its price down from £219.99 to £149.99.

This special Black Friday price applies to the all-black version, but you can also save £50.99 on the Light Sand/Rose Gold, Navy/Rose Gold, Dust Rose/Light Gold and Granite/Silver editions..

Don't live in the UK? Scroll down for the best Garmin Vivomove 3 deals near you.

Garmin Vivomove 3: £219.99 £149.99 at Amazon (save £70)

You can pick up the Garmin Vivomove 3 for just a hair under £150 at Amazon for Black Friday, which is the cheapest we've ever seen this hybrid smartwatch. This price applies to the black colourway only, but there are also deals available on other designs.

The Vivomove 3 is a break from the norm for Garmin, which usually specialises in dedicated sports watches. The Vivomove 3 has a much more conventional design, and could be mistaken for a traditional non-smart watch at first glance thanks to its analog face that only reveals a hidden digital display when you tap its crown button

When you do so, the hands move out of the way and the watch face illuminates to show your daily fitness stats, app notifications, and incoming text messages. When you're done, the hands move back to their proper places.

If you like the idea of a watch that tracks your workouts and daily activities, but is discrete and doesn't look like a piece of fitness equipment, this is the one for you. Stock is limited though, so you'll need to move fast.

If you're not in the UK, here are the best Garmin Vivomove 3 deals near you.

