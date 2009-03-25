Xbox 360 and DS motion controllers detailed

Motion-controlled gaming peripherals specialists Performance Design Products have unveiled two new controllers at GDC this week – a Wii Remote style stick for the Xbox 360 and a bizarre-looking chunky pen-style controller for the Nintendo DS.

TechRadar has been aware of the development of the Xbox 360's "Gametrak Freedom" ultrasonic 3D motion sensing tech for some time now, along with the first game that will work with the device, called Squeeballs.

Squeeballs is described by PDP as "a collection of over 150 unique challenges that showcases the capabilities of the controller… players can blow up, cook, slice, bat, bowl, shoot and bounce the Squeeballs with greater accuracy than is capable with any other controller."

Xbox Gametrak Freedom

Gametrak Freedom connects to your Xbox 360 via a base unit hooked into the USB input port and is described as a "proprietary and patent-pending ultrasonic 3D motion sensing technology that delivers performance, increased control and flexibility.

"Unlike other motion sensing gaming systems, Gametrak Freedom does not rely on the gamer pointing a controller at the screen, nor does it restrict the gamer to limited movements. The system accurately tracks the true 3D position and precise movements of up to four players anywhere within a given environment. This technology provides players with total control and unrivaled game play opportunities."

TechRadar should be getting a hands on with the new Xbox 360 motion controlled peripheral in the near future.

Nintendo DS phat-pen

If that wasn't enough gaming peripherals news for one day, the company has also unveiled its new SmartStylus device for the Nintendo DS – pictured here – which features vibration feedback and "can include a variety of added features, including LEDs, sound and motion feedback."

PDP is awaiting confirmation that Nintendo is happy to license this device for use with the DS. Should that all be signed off, then the company hopes that both controllers will be on the shelves sometime later this autumn.