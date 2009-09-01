Rockstar releasing GTA on iPhone

GTA: Chinatown Wars - Rockstar Games planning a new iPhone version, in addition to the already-announced PSP version out this October

Rockstar is set to release the mighty Grand Theft Auto on Apple's iPhone, in addition to the Timbaland-fronted beats generating title Beaterator, the company has announced this week.

Chinatown Wars is "a perfect match" for the Apple iPhone according to Rockstar founder Sam Houser.

"We are very excited to bring this incredibly ambitious version of Liberty City, with this level of detail and immersive gameplay on Apple's new gaming platforms," he added.

iPhone gangster rap

GTA will appear on iPhone at some point later this autumn, it was confirmed, in addition to an iPhone version of Rockstar's upcoming PSP game Beaterator (the music-generation title fronted by hip-hop legend Timbaland).

"The simple, pick-up-and-play nature of Beaterator lends itself so well to the Apple platforms," continued Houser.

"We are happy to deliver an application that allows for such unprecedented sharing and ease-of-use."

Chinatown Wars will also be making an appearance on the PSP, with a release penned in for later this coming October. The UK's Guardian newspaper recently slammed Rockstar's GTA IV as an example of 'pornoviolence'.