Ikea to sell furniture in Sims 2

Not content with taking over the real world with its brand of affordable flat-pack furniture, Ikea has announced a link-up with Electronic Arts in a marketing deal that will see the Swedish manufacturer’s goods pixelated and used in the popular videogame Sims 2. The furniture will be available as an update, as of 27 June.

Speaking about the venture in the Guardian, Nancy Smith, EA’s global president for Sims, says: “For Ikea, The Sims 2 represents a media channel. This is a great channel for us to reach the young and young at heart.”

In-game advertising (IGA) is nothing new with product placing cluttering up the likes of FIFA International Soccer billboards containing real-life brands, but hard coded advertising is still relatively new – ie the sort that allows actual interaction with branded products.

This isn’t the first time, however, that The Sims has been subject to this form of ad. Just last year you could buy and wear H&M clothes in the game. This Fashion pack was extremely popular, selling around 1 million copies.

The Sims 2 Ikea Home Stuff expansion pack will be available in June and cost around £12.