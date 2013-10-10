Trending
 

Nintendo UK online store opens its doors with enticing 3DS offers

Nintendo's UK online store opens
Nintendo has opened the doors of its sparkly new UK online store today, which is a sort of Mario-themed Amazon selling Wii U, Wii and and 3DS consoles as well as a tonne of games.

In fact, the store plans to sell every new Nintendo game, including a load of exclusive goodies that you won't be finding on the high street.

Even better, if you spend over £200 in one shop and before 8pm, you'll get free next day delivery. So anyone buying a Wii U will be able to get playing in just a matter of hours. Otherwise standard delivery will take two to three days to arrive.

To kick things off, Nintendo is letting you pre-order the limited edition Pokemon X and Pokemon Y 3DS XL consoles with £20 off.

All of Nintendo's Consoles bought on the online store will also get a 12 month extended warranty. Plus Nintendo's keen to emphasis that its support staff are for more than just dealing with complaints - they're there "to help with your shopping experience".

Right now this is only happening in the UK, with no word yet of whether anyone else will be getting their own Amazon-style Nintendo store. We'll let you know if that changes.

