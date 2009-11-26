MTV launching Rock Band Network soon

If you have ever fancied turning all those CDs and MP3s you have so lovingly collected and compiled over the years into an awesome game, then now is the time to celebrate, because MTV and Harmonix Games are planning on launching the awesome 'Rock Band Network' early next year.

The 'network' is effectively a service that lets you convert any music you like into music that is playable in Rock Band.

The hugely ambitious project is currently still in its 'closed beta' stage.

Convert your tunage

An MTV Games rep told Kotaku: "We're working hard to get the Rock Band Network open public beta release of tools up before the end of the year, with our RBN storefront launching in early 2010. Exact dates still TBD.

The tools for bands and fans to convert their content for review are already up at Creators.rockband.com/tools/download.

"The open beta launch will add access to the currently private website where all of the RBN community activity and peer reviewing of tracks will take place," added the MTV rep. "People who join the Rock Band Network (bands, fans or otherwise) will be able to play and preview any song before it hits the store, so they should stay tuned for the official launch."

The Rock Band Network should be launching to the public for both PS3 and Xbox 360 in early 2010.

Via Kotaku