16 more games just got added to Xbox One's backwards compatibility list

Update: Microsoft has corrected its original statement, which claimed there were 19 backwards compatible games. The list below has been updated to reflect the correct lineup.

Original article below...

Microsoft has announced that a load of more Xbox 360 titles are now working on the Xbox One, via the console's backwards compatibility feature.

These 16 new games join the existing 104 backwards compatible titles that launched in November, which included Fallout 3, Gears of War 2 and Borderlands.

From today, Halo: Reach, Fable 3, Portal: Still Alive (the Xbox 360 port of the original game), Soul Calibur 2 HD and Spelunky will all work on the Xbox One.

Microsoft promises to continue adding games to the lineup. "We're continuing to work with our publishing partners to grow our library of Xbox one Backward Compatibility titles," it said in a statement.

Here are all the new games that are working on the Xbox One today.

· Braid

· Deus Ex: Human Evolution

· Doritos Crash Course

· Fable III

· Halo: Reach

· Hydro Thunder

· Iron Brigade

· Kane & Lynch 2

· Motocross Madness

· MS.PAC-MAN

· Peggle

· Portal: Still Alive

· Spelunky

· Splosion Man

· Ticket to Ride

· Zuma's Revenge!