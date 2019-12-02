Four super Cyber Monday broadband deals that end today (and two that don't)

It's not time to panic...yet. But the inevitable end of Black Friday's best broadband deals is upon us. The minute the Cyber Monday deals start, they're immediately on borrowed time.

So if it's that time of year in your household where you have to start searching high and low for the ideal plan, consider this your go-to guide.

Yep, we've done all the hard work for you and tracked down the most distinguished Black Friday broadband deals. Vodafone and Virgin Media both have offers expiring today, while the all time lowest fibre price we've seen will also disappear.

But if the time constraints bring you out in a cold sweat, we have good news. Some utter bargains from the likes of TalkTalk and BT have got you covered for the rest of the week. Keep reading to pick out the best broadband deal for you.

Just want the overall lowest price? Check out our best cheap broadband only deals

These broadband deals will end on Cyber Monday...

Onestream Jetstream Fibre Unlimited Broadband | 12 months | Avg. speed 17Mb | Line rental incl. | £9.99 upfront | £13.99 per month

If you're looking for super cheap broadband only then this is the deal for you. It's got 'fibre' in name although the average download speeds of 17Mb aren't much more than what ADSL offers. But with those remarkable monthly bills, this is currently the cheapest UK broadband only deal bar none. A top saving.

View Deal

Vodafone Superfast 1 Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 35Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £24 per month (£22 for Vodafone customers) | FREE Google Nest Hub Max

Vodafone has been offering cheap broadband to the UK for a while now but now has a free speaker/smart assistant/screen (worth £219) - this is certainly an attractive broadband option. Or if you want faster download speeds (maybe you may live in a busy household or love 4K streaming) for just an extra £4 a month you could get the Superfast 2 Broadband.

View Deal

Virgin Media Ultimate Oomph Bundle | 12 months | 516Mb average speed | Anytime calls | 270+ channels including Sky Sports HD, Sky Cinema HD and BT Sport 4K | £35 upfront | £79 per month

This is it, the ultimate broadband deal - it's got everything you could ever possibly ask for. Now, due to the price and all it's features we understand this isn't ideal for everyone - but you are getting everything with this! Over 270 channels, HD Sky Cinema, 4K BT Sports and Sky Sports in HD, BT and Sky Sports and even an unlimited data SIM only deal! Not to mention you're also getting impressively fast fibre broadband with average download speeds of 516Mb.

View Deal

Plusnet Unlimited Fibre | 18 months | 36Mb average speed | Free calls to Plusnet customers | £21.99 per month | FREE activation | £75 cashback

We bring you one of the most attractive fibre broadband deals on the market right now. You're getting £75 cashback, free activation and free landline calls to Plusnet customers. Not to mention the price of your broadband and line rental will not increase during your contract. Don't forget to submit your claim to get the £75 cashback within the two months of activating your account - otherwise you won't be able to get it.

View Deal

...and these broadband deals won't

TalkTalk Superfast Fibre Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 67Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £21.95 per month

The more we look at this the more we like it. In fact, we think it's probably the #1 best broadband deal around so far this Black Friday. It's TalkTalk's fastest broadband for the price of its regular fibre. But if you're not fussed about the speeds - TalkTalk just announced another Black Friday broadband deal...£18 a month for 11Mb speeds and a £40 Amazon.co.uk gift card. View Deal

BT Superfast Fibre | 18 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £28.99pm | FREE £120 Mastercard

And of course, we can't have a top five Black Friday broadband deals list without BT. It may be slightly more expensive than the previous two deals but you do get much faster average download speeds (50Mb). And not to mention the incredibly handy freebie - a pre-paid £120 Mastercard you can spend where you wish.

View Deal

See what speeds you're getting with TechRadar's broadband speed test

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.

Best of the rest broadband deals