Forget the upcoming Samsung S21 - these Galaxy S10 deals are an absolute steal

The release of the new Samsung Galaxy S21 is edging closer and closer, bringing Samsung specs into 2021. And yes, while it will be a truly impressive phone, its likely massive price tag makes some of Samsung's older devices seem more tempting.

In fact, for those not worried about having the latest and greatest, the almost two-generations-old Samsung Galaxy S10 deals could be an excellent route to go down with rapidly falling price tags.

Two S10 contracts stand out in particular, one on O2 and one on the Three network. Both offer some pretty affordable bills, with one being perfect for those on a budget and the other for those who need a bit more data.

Of course, you could find some middle ground with Samsung Galaxy S20 deals, but for those really looking to keep costs low, the Galaxy S10 feels like an unrivalled choice to us.

These cheap Samsung Galaxy S10 deals in full:

Samsung Galaxy S10: at Mobile Phones Direct| O2 | £24.99 upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £25pm

This deal is excellent for those looking to score a cheap contract. You just need to pay £24.99 upfront and then on a monthly basis, £25. For that price you're securing 10GB of data on the O2 network. While that won't suffice for the big streamers and gamers, it should be perfect for the large majority of people.

What is the Samsung Galaxy S10 like?

Despite the fact that it will soon be two generations behind, the Samsung Galaxy S10 remains an excellent handset.

Fitting perfectly between Samsung's affordable S10e and the mammoth S10 Plus, this phone is the ideal middle ground. You'll get a big, beautiful display, an in-screen fingerprint scanner and a powerful battery/processor combo.

Plus, a neat perk is the PowerShare feature – you'll effectively be able to turn the S10 into a wireless QI charger to power-up your friends' devices, or even your Galaxy Buds.

To top it off, you'll get an excellent camera that's only outdone by the likes of the Google Pixel, so if you're after a great value high-end phone that's still competitive with today's brand-new devices, it's definitely worth considering.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S10 review here



