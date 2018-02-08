First full trailer for Jessica Jones season 2 delves into our heroine's mysterious past

Though a brief 'date announcement' teaser was released last month, Netflix has finally dropped its first full trailer for the highly-anticipated second season of Marvel's Jessica Jones.

There's a lot to unpack in this intrigue-filled trailer, including a new case that requires Jones (Krysten Ritter) to investigate the origin of her own mysterious superpowers.

Trish Walker (Rachael Taylor) is also back, and if this trailer is any indication, the talkback radio host will be embracing her role as Jessica Jones' butt-kicking sidekick, known to comic fans as Hellcat.

As expected, the trailer is filled with fights and explosions, but it's the surprise appearance of an old adversary that will likely leave fans jonesing for more.

Thankfully, we won't have to wait long – Jessica Jones season 2 will arrive on Netflix in its entirety on March 8, 2018. Check out the new trailer below.