FIFA 20 is its lowest price yet in PlayStation's Black Friday sale

Looking to pick up FIFA 20 on PS4 this Black Friday? We're likely to see deals throughout the sales period, but it'll be pretty tough for any of the major retailers to beat the one you'll find on the PlayStation Store.

It's down to £39.99, which is the first time we've seen the digital download of the game drop below the £40 mark since it was released back in September. Until this deal went live, it cost £59.99 on the PlayStation Store.

You can find a selection of FIFA 20 on PS4 deals below including copies of the Champions Edition and Ultimate Edition of the game that are also discounted until December 2.

FIFA 20: PS4 | Digital Download | £59.99 £39.99 at PlayStation

FIFA 20 has dropped to its lowest price yet, and it's from Sony's own PlayStation Store. It's the lowest price we've seen for the game so far and it gets you the standard version of the game for under £40. That's quite impressive considering the game is only a couple of months old.

FIFA 20 Champions Edition: PS4 | Digital Download | £79.99 £47.99 at PlayStation

Want a little added extra with your copy of FIFA 20? If you buy the Champions Edition you'll get 10 weeks of FIFA Ultimate Team packs alongside the normal copy of the game, and there are a few other added extras too.

FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition: PS4 | Digital Download | £89.99 £49.99 at PlayStation

Was the Champions Edition not enough for you? Spend a couple of quid extra and you'll get yourself double the amount of FIFA Ultimate Team packs. That's two a week for the 10 week period, and it's a remarkably discount for this top bundle.

