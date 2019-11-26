Excellent Sony WH-1000XM3 deal gets you the best headphones of 2019 for less

Black Friday week (yes... week) is here, and there are great offers to be had, including a couple of excellent headphone deals we've spotted right here.

When it comes to wireless and noise-cancelling headphones, Sony has some of the best models on the market. Making them even more appealing are the discounts currently available in the eBay and Amazon Black Friday sales.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Black Friday deal

If you want the very best and are willing to spend, Sony's flagship WH-1000XM3 headphones have received a tasty Black Friday price cut.

They now stand at $278 / £205.99 which, while not cheap, is still an impressive saving on a pair of cans we crowned our best headphones of 2019.

We awarded this "amazing pair of noise-cancelling headphones" 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review, which is high praise. They're top of the line, offering a lengthy 30 hours of battery life, fantastic sound quality and some of the best noise-cancelling abilities around.

This is the perfect chance to pick up a pair of headphones that will allow you to rock around the Christmas tree and block out all the chaos.

US deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones: $349.99 now $278 at Amazon

Give your ears a treat with Sony's excellent, top-of-the-line wireless and noise-cancelling cans, while also saving yourself $71.99 in the process thanks to this top Black Friday deal from Amazon.

View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones: $349.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

These headphones from Sony are among the very best available, with excellent comfort, high-quality sound, and superb noise cancelling.

View Deal

UK deals

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones: now £205.99 at eBay

Right now the best Sony WH-1000XM3 Black Friday deal in the UK can be found at eBay, with a saving of over £120 off the RRP. Considering the quality of these cans, this is one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far. However, please note these may be subject to extra import charges as they're shipped via Switzerland - check before buying.

View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones: £330 now £247.99 at Amazon

We're not sure how long the above deal will stay in stock for (and there's that import charge business), but don't worry as Amazon is also giving you the chance to pick up Sony's excellent, top-of-the-line wireless and noise-cancelling cans for £247.99 - a £82 saving on the £330 RRP.

View Deal

Sony WH-XB900N Black Friday deal

If the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are a little bit above your price-range, fear not as Amazon also has a great deal on the Sony WH-XB900N wireless noise-cancelling headphones.

Right now, the WH-XB900N headphones are available for only $148 / £128, which is a significant saving on the RRP of $248 / £230.

That's a solid price for headphones we awarded 4 stars out of 5 in our review and praised for the "exceptional experience" they offer. We think they’re the perfect balance between Sony's Extra Bass series and the premium WH-1000XM3 offering.

US deal

Sony WH-XB900N wireless headphones: $248 now $148 at Amazon

If you're looking for a solid pair of noise-cancelling and wireless headphones that won't break the bank then these are a good choice. Made all the more appealing thanks to Amazon's discount.

View Deal

UK deal

Sony WH-XB900N wireless headphones: £230 now £128 at Amazon

If you're looking for a solid pair of noise-cancelling and wireless headphones that won't break the bank then these are a good choice. Made all the more appealing thanks to Amazon's discount.

View Deal

Not in the US or UK? Fear not, as we're always on the hunt for the best prices around the world.

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.

The best Black Friday sales from around the web