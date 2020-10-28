Early Currys Black Friday deal: get 50% off the Libratone Zipp 2 portable speaker

An early Currys Black Friday deal has slashed 50% off the price of the excellent Libratone Zipp 2 portable speaker.

The Black Friday sales might not officially start for another few weeks, but a few fine deals are starting to appear at Currys – and this one for the green version of the Libratone Zipp 2 is one of the best we've seen so far.

Libratone Zipp 2: £199.99 £100.97 at Currys

Get a massive 50% off this stylish portable speaker, which has impressive room-filling sound and an 11-hour battery life. The Zipp 2 can stream music via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or directly from services like Spotify Connect, while also offering Apple Airplay 2 multi-room support and built-in Alexa voice control.View Deal

The stylish Zipp 2, which you can stream to music to via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or directly with the likes of Spotify Connect, garnered a rare five-star rating in our full review. We praised its full-bodied, 360-degree sound, and the inclusion of a built-in battery that gives you an impressive 11 hours of music per charge.

The Zipp 2 also offers an impressively versatile range of connectivity – alongside those previously mentioned options, you also get DNLA support for network streaming and full Apple Airplay 2 multi-room support.

In fact, one of our few criticisms of the Libratone Zipp 2 was its price tag, which is something this deal solves – this 50% price slash for the green version brings its price down to just £100.97, which is a superb deal for such a capable speaker.

Currys Black Friday deals: what we expect this year

Check out all the early Black Friday deals we've seen so far

More portable speaker deals

Not in the UK? You'll find all the lowest prices on portable speakers from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.