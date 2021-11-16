Don't own the Sony WH-1000XM4s? This early Black Friday deal could change that

Looking to own a pair of Sony's excellent WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones? This superb discount might help you beat the upcoming sales rush and secure these best-in-class cans at a fantastic price.

Right now, you can pick up the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear headphones for just £259 at Amazon UK ahead of the Black Friday 2021 sales, saving you a huge £90 off retail price. That's provided you don't mind the Silver or Midnight Blue variants of the headphones. Unfortunately, the standard Black is sold out as it stands.

Need them in black? The great news is that all three colors are currently in stock at John Lewis, discounted to the same £259 and thus matching the incredible Amazon deal. Finally, Sevenoaks are also selling the Black and Silver WH-1000XM4s at the same £259 discount.

This is a superb deal on what is arguably the best pair of over-ear headphones you can buy today. With vastly improved noise cancellation over its predecessors the WH-1000XM3s, as well as new features like DSEE extreme audio upscaling, the XM4s offer fantastic sound quality while also drowning out louder background noises for an immersive listening experience.

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones: £349 Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones: £349 £259 at John Lewis

Save £90 - After a black pair of Sony WH-1000XM4s? John Lewis has you covered as the Black, Silver and Midnight Blue variants are all in stock right now at the discounted price.

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones: £349 Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones: £349 £259 at Amazon

Save £90 - If you're looking for best-in-class headphones at a reasonable price, you can do a lot worse than this Amazon discount, but overall we'd still recommend waiting until closer to Black Friday for a better deal, as we have seen these cans discounted even cheaper before.

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones: £349 Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones: £349 £259 at Sevenoaks

Save £90 - Sevenoaks present a third option for securing yourself a pair of XM4s. However, only the Black and Silver variants are available here, so check one of the other sites if you want the Midnight Blue pair.

While not absolutely the lowest price we've seen yet for the Sony WH-1000XM4s, this is still an incredible £90 saving ahead of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales periods.

That said, if you're okay with waiting just a touch longer, you may be able to score a slightly better deal during Black Friday. We've seen brand new pairs of XM4s drop to as low as £201 at Amazon in the past, so the upcoming sales event could be the best time to score an even better discount than what we're seeing now.

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear headphones from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

