Don't miss Voxi's 'Extra Data' SIM only deals this weekend from only £10 a month

Have your handset sorted, but on the lookout for an affordable, flexible tariff? Voxi's SIM only deals offer cheap plans that don't skimp on your allowance - especially right now when you can get even more data for your money.

The highlight is Voxi giving almost double the data on its 8GB plan. Pay £10 a month for 15GB of data, on top of unlimited minutes and texts.

Benefitting from Vodafone's 4G coverage, this tariff also includes Voxi's fantastic 'Endless Social Media' feature, allowing you to use select social networking apps like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp without detriment to your data allowance. And, as is the case with all Voxi plans, you can cancel anytime.

Want a bit more data to get you through from month to month? Voxi has tagged an additional 5GB of data to its 15GB plan. Get a whole 20GB of data to blitz through for just £15 a month. Better still, it comes 5G ready, allowing you to slip your SIM into one of our 5G phone deals.

With plenty of mobile phone deals out there, partner it with a great value SIM from Voxi and make the most of the network's 'Extra Data' promotion.

See the best SIM-free mobile phones to pair with your new SIMO

Voxi's budget SIM only deals:

SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling | 8GB 15GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month

This is Voxi's cheapest SIM plan and one of the best overall value SIM plans on the market right now. For just £10 a month, you'll get 15GB of data (up from 8GB). While that alone is a great offer, Voxi will also offer you unlimited usage of social media apps. This includes Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Instagram, and more. This is a special feature exclusive to Voxi and a fantastic way to save your data.

View Deal

SIM only plan from Voxi | 1-month rolling | 15GB 20GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month

For an extra £5 a month, you can boost your data cap up to 20GB. However, while that extra data is a nice incentive, the real reason to go for this deal over the above is the addition of unlimited streaming. Like the above, you won't use up any data on social media apps but also on apps including Netflix, TikTok, Amazon Prime Video, and more. Plus, this SIM provides 5G unlike the above.

View Deal

Why choose a Voxi SIM only deal?

As we mentioned above, Voxi has a number of benefits that help it stand out. The most obvious is its 'endless' push. This includes endless use of social media apps (no matter what your data cap is), endless roaming in other countries, endless calls and texts, and endless flexibility (1-month rolling contracts).

On top of that, Voxi has recently started offering an endless video add-on. This applies in the same way as the social media option, giving you unlimited usage of YouTube, Prime Video, Netflix, and more. You can pay an extra fee to get this or upgrade to a more expensive plan.