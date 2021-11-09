Don’t miss this epic gaming laptop Black Friday deal on the Razer Blade 15 (2021)

It’s only the start of November but Black Friday deals are coming thick and fast, like this £500 discount on the powerful Razor Blade 15 (2021).

The Razer Blade 15 comes with the latest Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070 GPU, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and a 15.6-inch HD 144Hz display. This is a luxuriously thin and powerful laptop that has combined the best qualities of gaming and ultrabook laptops. It normally sells for £1,899.97, but Box has cut the price by a significant £500 to £1,399.97 .

Cheapest Razer Blade 15 Base model deal

£1,899.97 Razer Blade 15 Base (2021) Intel Core i7 16GB RAM 512GB SSD Nvidia RTX 3070: £1,899.97 £1,399.97 at Box

Make sure you don’t miss this £500 discount from Box to pick up one of the best gaming laptops on the market. It comes with an Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU, Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512 GB M.2 SSD and a 15.6-inch HD 144Hz display.

The Razer Blade 15 is an incredible gaming laptop with an impressively thin design, and it also delivers amazing graphical fidelity and performance thanks to its Nvidia RTX 3070 graphics card. The 144Hz display will delight the competitive gamer who’ll greatly benefit from the faster and more responsive refresh rates.

Along with its incredible specs, the Razer Blade 15 comes with the latest Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6 technology, plus an HDMI 2.1 port.

