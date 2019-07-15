Dell's Black Friday in July Mega Deals starts with £500 off the new Dell XPS 13

Dell isn't using Amazon Prime Day 2019 as an excuse to cut deals, as its own Black Friday in July event has been running for a few weeks now. However, today marks the start of its "Mega Deals", and as the name suggests, Dell is offering some seriously impressive deals – including £500 off the Dell XPS 13, which is our pick for the best laptop in the world right now.

Every day this week will bring new deals – and we'll post the best ones so you can quickly and easily snap up the bargains before they sell out.

With each deal only lasting a day, you'll want to act fast – especially considering the prices on offer.

Here's our pick of the best Dell Black Friday in July Mega Deals for July 15:

(Image credit: Dell) Dell XPS 13 (2019) £1,929 £1,449.99 at Dell

The best laptop in the world just got better with this incredible deal that knocks £500 off the latest model. This laptop comes with 16GB of RAM, a 13-inch 4K display and speedy 1TB SSD. We have a feeling this deal will sell out fast.View Deal

(Image credit: Dell) Dell Inspiron 14 3000 £298.99 £199 at Dell

If you're looking for a budget laptop, then this 14-inch device is a great buy, especially now it's under £200. Sure, it's not the most powerful laptop, but you get a lot for your money, including an Intel Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB SSD, plus Dell's impressive build quality.View Deal

These deals end 11:59 tonight, July 15. While Dell will be lining up more deals for July 16, if you see a deal you like, it's worth pouncing on quickly. Especially that incredible Dell XPS 13 deal – we can imagine that will sell out really quickly.