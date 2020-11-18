Currys Black Friday smart home deals: get a free Google Nest Mini and more

The first batch of Currys Black Friday deals have been released into the wild, and some of the best ones have slashed the prices of some of our favorite smart home tech.

For starters, there are a couple of great offers for the Google Nest Mini, which is the simplest way to bring the brain and smarts of Google Assistant into your home.

The smart speaker itself is down to just £19 (from its usual price of £49). But if you've been thinking of buying a fitness tracker to spark a winter fitness regime, you can even get a Nest Mini for free with the new Fitbit Inspire 2. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best headphone deals near you.)

Another fine smart home deal is also available for the Ring Video Doorbell 3, which is down to its lowest ever price thanks to a 33% price slash.

A great little addition to your smart home, Ring's latest video doorbell brings advanced motion detection, a 1080p video feed and two-way audio. You can check out that deal plus our pick of the other smart home bargains in the early Currys Black Friday deals below.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 £179 £119 at Currys

This is the lowest ever price for Ring's video doorbell, which is easy to install even if you don't have an existing bell. It brings clear two-way audio, 1080p video (with a 160-degree field of view) and an impressive companion app.View Deal

Google Nest Mini (2nd gen) £49 £19 at Currys

This new low price for the latest Nest Mini means it has huge stocking filler potential, particularly for Android fans. It has a stylish mesh fabric, surprisingly clear mid-range sound and now comes with Bluetooth for wireless tunes.View Deal

Fitbit Inspire 2 with Google Nest Mini £138.99 £89.99 at Currys

Fancy getting Google's smart speaker for free with Fitbit's latest fitness tracker? This excellent deal gives you just that. The ultra-slim Inspire 2 offers 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, while the Nest Mini is a stylish little Google Assistant that's on hand to answer all your questions.View Deal

Lenovo Smart Clock £79.99 £34.99 at Currys

This little bedside companion has Google Assistant built-in, which means it offers voice control and the ability to help you wake up with podcasts. At 56% off, it offers incredible value – and don't worry, there's no built-in camera.View Deal

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential £49.99 £24 at Currys

Don't need a full colour screen on your smart bedside radio? This cheaper Essential version of Lenovo's speaker could be for you. It comes with built-in Google Assistant for voice controlling your smart home and is fronted by a simple LED display. View Deal

The award for biggest smart home bargain from the Currys Black Friday deals might well go to both versions of Lenovo's smart clock.

There are two models with built-in Google Assistant – the colour screen-fronted Lenovo Smart Clock, plus an 'Essential' version with a standard LED display – and both have just received huge discounts.

Our pick is the former, which we described in our review as "the in-bedroom smart device to beat". It's currently available for only £34.99, a 56% discount from its usual £79.99 price tag.

That said, it's hard to argue with the value offered by its simpler 'Essential' cousin, which you can pick up for only £24. If you're a fan of Google Assistant's ability to answer pretty much any question while controlling your smart home, these Currys Black Friday deals mean you can pick up a smart bedside radio plus a Google Nest Mini for a combined cost of £43. Not bad at all.

