Currys Black Friday deals live now with huge price cuts on Philips Hue and 4K TVs

The Currys Black Friday deals have officially kicked off a week early, with the retailer starting its 'Black Fri-Yay!' shopping event this morning – and we've rounded up all of the best tech deals so far.

Considering we're still a week away from the official shopping bonanza on November 27, there's been a barrage of big Currys Black Friday discounts, as the retailer looks to spread demand across a longer period than usual.

There are some really impressive savings across smart home tech, including £21 off the latest Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen), £68 off the Philips Hue starter kit and £80 off the impressive Google Nest Hello Video doorbell.

You can also get some big discounts on smartwatches, including a £100 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Watch and £70 off the Galaxy Watch Active. In fact, there are price cuts across almost every area in consumer tech, from £50 off the Facebook Portal to a £100 discount on the Lenovo C340 Chromebook.

You'll find our cherry-picked highlights of the Currys Black Friday deals below, and we'll be adding more as the deals go live on this regularly updated page.

Today's best Currys Black Friday deals

New Amazon Echo Dot: £49.99 £28.99 at Currys

The Echo Dot (4th gen) was only announced in October, but you can already grab it for under £30. It brings a new space-age design, decent sound quality and, as you'd expect, excellent Alexa integration.

Philips Hue Starter Kit (E27): £135.99 £67.99 at Currys

Get a massive 50% off this Philips Hue starter kit, which includes the bridge and two colour E27 bulbs. Hue remains the gold standard for smart light bulbs, which can sync with your films, music or gaming – or just bring some relaxing ambience to your home working space.

Philips Hue Starter Kit (B22): £135.99 £67.99 at Currys

Need smart bayonet bulbs rather the screw-in E27 type? The 50% price slash on Philips Hue is also available for this B22 kit, which includes the bridge and two colour bulbs. Compatibility with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant and Alexa means you get full voice control, too.

Amazon Echo Auto £49.99 £29.99 at Currys

This car-based Echo gives you hands-free access to Alexa's thousands of skills, allowing you to change the music or make a call while you drive. It's currently 40% in this excellent deal, making it a great gift.

Samsung Galaxy Watch £259.99 £159 at Currys

This the lowest ever price for Samsung's smartwatch, which we recently described as "still one of the most refined smartwatches you can buy today". It combines an attractive design, user-friendly interface and a four-day battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active £199 £129 at Currys

This pared-down version of the standard Galaxy Watch already offered superb value, and it's now £70 off in this deal. We're big fans, stating in our review that "its difficult to find anyone the Galaxy Watch Active isn't suited to".

Amazon Fire TV Cube: £109.99 £69.99 at Currys

Our favourite Amazon streaming device has been given a 36% price slash, making it a great way to stream 4K HDR TV. It comes with a voice-controlled remote and supports the highest-end AV formats, including Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell: £229 £149 at Currys

The Nest Hello is more than a match for the Ring Video doorbell, combining a stylish design, face recognition HD HDR video and a user-friendly app. It's currently £80 off in this fine deal.

Lenovo C340 Chromebook: £319 £219 at Currys

A fine 2-in-1 laptop for students or everyday computing, this Chromebook combines a decent amount of power with the flexibility of a convertible. And it offers superb value with this £100 off discount.

Dyson Cyclone V8 Absolute Extra: £399 £299 at Currys

This step-up cordless vacuum cleaner offers wire-free cleaning with powerful suction, thanks to Dyson's cyclone technology. It lasts 40 minutes between charges, and just got a £100 discount.

Sony Bravia KD55A8 55in 4K TV: £1699 £1299 at Currys

One of the best OLEDs you can buy, this new 55-inch TV is currently an impressive £400 off. It combines Sony's latest X1 processor for great colour and contrast, with its Acoustic Surface Audio – this means it serves up impressive sound quality too, despite the lack of visible speakers.

Samsung QE55Q85T 4K TV: £1299 £999 at Currys

This £300 discount on Samsung's QLED means it's now a great buy for anyone who needs a premium 55-inch for under £1,000. It produces a fantastic 4K HDR image, offers impressive upscaling and also offers HDR10+ to help dynamically tweak its HDR picture.

