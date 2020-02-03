Could these be the best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus deals since launch? We think so

As enamoured as we were with Samsung's Note 10 series when it launched, we were knocked straight back into reality as soon as we saw the price tag. But now, almost half a year on from its launch, Note 10 prices are falling.

And out of all of the price drops we've seen, a collection of offers stand out above the rest. That's because these deals fall on the 5G edition of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, normally the most expensive of the Note range.

And yet, with these tariffs, the prices drop below both what you can get from the Note 10 Plus and even Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deals. In other words, right now the cheapest plans somehow come on the most expensive handset.

Obviously for anyone interested in a 5G phone deal or who is interested in grabbing a Note 10 Plus deal, these offers are not to be missed. We've listed them all down below.

See everything else on offer with our mobile phone deals guide

The best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G deals:

Why go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G?

As we briefly alluded to above, the Note 10 Plus 5G has a lot to offer. Looking past the 5G capability (it's in the name after all...), Samsung has hit all of the bases with this phone.

You're getting a massive 4300mAh battery, a 12GB ram processor, a 6.8-inch AMOLED display and a powerful triple camera set-up. The Note 10 Plus 5G basically takes all of the market-leading specs of the Note 10 Plus and makes it all 5G compatible.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G review