Jason Calacanis publishes full details on the Apple tablet

Web entrepreneur and CEO of Mahalo, Jason Calacanis, has released some interesting details about Apple's tablet computer via Twitter, possibly scuppering some of Steve Jobs' surprises for the official launch in San Francisco at 6pm GMT this evening.

Calacanis said on his Twitter account, that he has had an Apple tablet for ten days already and that: "For background: apple asked me to do press tomorrow on cnbc, cnn, etc."

Of course, it should be made clear that these are just the opinions of Calacanis, who might just be having a little joke with Apple's legions of fans.

Tablet feature list

In terms of features, Calacanis notes that the tablet has an OLED screen; a solar pad for recharging on the back (the device is mainly battery-powered); is running on an iPhone OS variation; can run multiple apps at the same time; has thumb pads on each side (for mouse gestures) and has fingerprint verification (up to 5 profiles can be registered on one device).

Most interestingly, he adds that the Apple tablet also has a HDTV tuner, a PVR and a chess game built-in; has a back camera and front camera and has a wireless keyboard and monitor connection for external monitors

Justified hype

Calacanis also said the following about the new Apple device:

It's "the most amazing device ever"

It's "really amazing for newspapers"

Video conferencing is "super stable"

Battery life is "great" when it comes to reading ebooks but not so great (2-3 hours) in Wi-Fi mode or when playing games

Tailor-made games are "sick", on Wii level

The customised Farmville app (which Jobs is going to demo tomorrow with the CEO of the company behind it) is "insane"

The tablet will be offered by Verizon and ATT

It will cost $599, $699 or $799, depending on the screen size and internal memory

Calacanis could not reveal the name or show any pictures of the new Apple device. You can follow Jason on Twitter to keep up with whatever else he knows at twitter.com/Jason

