Apple reverses stance on green tech certification, admits 'mistake'

Apple has asked the US government-backed EPEAT group to re-certify its products, less than a week after opting out of the environmentally conscious scheme.

The company says it made a mistake by ditching the certification, which rewards gadgets that are energy efficient and recyclable and wants the 39 approved products back on the records.

Senior VP of Engineering Bob Mansfield wrote in a letter: "We've recently heard from many loyal Apple customers who were disappointed to learn that we had removed our products from the EPEAT rating system.

"I recognize that this was a mistake. Starting today, all eligible Apple products are back on EPEAT."

Heavy criticsm

Cupertino has suffered heavy criticism in the last few days after saying it no longer wanted its electronics to be subject to EPEAT approval, citing a "different design direction."

This led to organisations in Apple's own San Francisco backyard, and environmental campaigners to favour a boycott of Apple computers.

Regardless of Apple's reasoning, the company has realised which side its bread is buttered and has jumped back into bed with EPEAT before more damage is done.

Strange move

The move was initially considered extremely strange as Apple has been one of EPEAT's biggest supporter and was even involved in drawing up the requirements.

Some observers felt that withdrawing its tech was down to the launch of the new MacBook Pro with Retina Display.

EPEAT certification requires the electronic device in question to be easy ti disassemble for recycling purposes. The new MacBook Pro is practically impregnable.

Via: Mashable