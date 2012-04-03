Today's deal: a stylish Eclipse Touchmouse for just £16

Today we are bringing you the chance to snap up a stylish Eclipse Touchmouse for 68% off the standard price, which means you pay just £16.

Featuring a sophisticated brushed-aluminum finish, the Eclipse Touchmouse sports an advanced feature set and streamlined ergonomics. Designed for home, office or on the go, the Touchmouse delivers both style and quality.

Three button operation, 1600dpi laser technology and Bluetooth 2.0 connectivity ensure that the Eclipse Touchmouse can cope with a multitude of home and office tasks.

The touchscroll module grants you the ease of use associated with a traditional horizontally scrolling tilt wheel and combines it with the precision of a notebook track pad. The touchscroll module's default mode offers four-way on-screen scrolling, activated by simply moving your finger.

Head over to TechRadar Deals to take advantage of this offer.

