Cincinnati Masters 2019 live stream: how to watch the tennis online from anywhere

Ohio's hardcourt tennis event of the year is back for the 2019 Cincinnati Masters - a staple of the tennis calendar. This year the ATP Masters 1000 event will see the likes of Andy Murray, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic take to the courts for the men's Western & Southern Open title, and the likes of Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Simona Halep in the women's. You can live stream Cincinnati Masters tennis from anywhere in the world using this guide.

Cincinnati Masters 2019 - where and when The Cincinnati Masters takes place at Lindner Family Tennis Center in, you guessed it, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. It's running from Monday , August 12 until the Men's Final on Sunday, August 18. Play is scheduled to start at around 11am local time each morning. So that's 8am PT and around 4pm BST if you're watching across the Atlantic.

The $6+ million prize fund is looking pretty appealing right now to the players as they get ready for this tournament that, last year, saw Djokovic take the win over Federer in the final (sound familiar?). Federer is entering this year, in the build up to the US Open Grand Slam, but he'll have to get past Murray first as the two are expected to meet in the third round - if the latter's body lasts that long.

Kiki Bertens is back to defend her crown on the women's side of the draw, and Simona Halep will be looking to capitalise on her Wimbledon victory. Naomi Osaka has had some disappointing months in 2019 - now is the time for her to ramp things up ahead of her US Open defence later this month.

You can watch all the action from wherever you happen to be in the world using this handy guide. Read on to find out how to live stream the Cincinnati Masters from anywhere on Earth.

Live stream the Cincinnati Masters tennis 2019 from outside your country

For your watching options in the US, UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, we have more details below - just scroll down the page.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem...geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching the feed overseas.

The best way to clear this net is to download and install a VPN (click the link if you're a bit unsure of what that is). We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PS4) and streaming services, ranks amongst the fastest and most secure, and even has an available 30-day money back guarantee so that you can effectively try before you buy. So that's game, set and match for Express - but there are other fantastic VPN options out there as well:

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day free trial and three months free with a one-year sub 2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming 3. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for watching tennis. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other territories, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, it's not hard to see why their popularity is increasing.

How to watch the Cincinnati Masters 2019: US live stream

In the US both ESPN and the Tennis Channel will air the action. If you're a cord cutter that wants to catch the tennis without signing up to a lengthy, expensive plan, you could always try one of these sports streaming sites. Many have free trials going for them, too:

Out of the US but still want to watch your home coverage? Then we'd recommend checking out our guide to the best US VPN and following our instructions above.

The best way to stream the Cincinnati Masters 2019 in Canada

In Canada the rights to all the tennis Grand Slams are owned by TSN, and the 2019 Cincinnati Masters is thrown in as well. So that means you can access this via your TV, online or on the TSN app if you have access to the service. If you want to catch it but are out of the country, you can use a VPN to access the tennis coverage.

How to live stream Cincinnati Masters tennis in the UK

UK viewers can enjoy the Cincinnati Masters from a TV, tablet, phone and more thanks to the BT Sport 2 broadcast coverage and its accompanying app. That does mean you'll need to be a paying subscriber though. There's also coverage on the official ATP app (costing from £9.99) or, this year, via Amazon Prime Video. Click here to get Amazon Prime now costing £79 per year or £7.99 per month (with the ability to cancel any time), and you can watch the tennis as well as access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films and unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK. Not in the UK this week? Then don't panic, as downloading and installing a VPN as described above will let you watch via the above services as if you were back in blighty.

