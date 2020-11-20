Christmas football sorted: Currys Black Friday deal cuts 25% off Now TV Smart Stick

The Currys Black Friday deals have served up some real gems and one of the best for football fans is a 25% discount on the Now TV Smart Stick with a one-month Sky Sports Pass.

If you don't already subscribe to Sky Sports, then you might have thinking about how to catch the 40-odd live Premier League games that the broadcaster is planning to screen in the month from early December.

Well, this deal is one of the best ways to do it – a Sky Sports Month Pass actually costs £33.99 on its own right now, which means this deal is a cheaper way to bring four weeks of all 11 Sky Sports channels to your TV without subscribing.

Now TV Smart Stick with one-month Sky Sports Pass: £39.99 £29.99 at Currys

Fancy watching 40 live Premier League games over Christmas? This 25% discount on the Now TV Smart Stick includes a one-month pass for Sky Sports. In fact, the combination is cheaper than buying the pass separately.View Deal

You also get the Now TV Smart Stick, which plugs into your TV's HDMI port and brings smarts including third-party apps (including BBC iPlayer, All 4, Demand 5 and ITV player) to your telly via a Wi-Fi remote.

The Wi-Fi remote that comes with the Now TV Smart Stick is a handy little extra that works from tricky positions that an IR remote can’t handle, and includes an integrated TV volume control.

The Smart Stick also gives you access to other passes, including the Entertainment Pass (for 15 channels including Sky Atlantic and Sky Arts) and the Cinema Pass for access to hundreds of movies from Sky Cinema.

But for Premier League fans who don't have Sky Sports this Christmas, the discounted bundle above with a one-month Sky Sports pass will be just the ticket for their football needs during the hectic December schedule.

