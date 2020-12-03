Cheap Garmin deal: save over £100 off the powerful Fenix 6 right now (but move fast)

You can pick up the powerful Garmin Fenix 6 at Amazon for £359 right now – a saving of £102 off the regular price. This is far cheaper than you'll find anywhere else, and we expect it won't last long.

The Fenix 6 is Garmin's flagship smartwatch, with the looks and features to back it up. It boasts extremely accurate GPS tracking for a huge range of outdoor sports, excellent heart rate monitoring, music, Wi-Fi and maps as standard. It's super tough too, and good looking with its stainless steel bezel.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down for the best Garmin Fenix 6 deals near you.

Hot Garmin deal Garmin Fenix 6: £461.16 £359 at Amazon (save £102.16)

This is a huge saving on Garmin's flagship sports watch, and one we'd been hoping for all year. Our reviewer called the Fenix 6 "the best multi-sport watch you can buy" thanks to its unbeatable outdoor sports tracking, accurate biometrics, and solidly built design. Its main downside at launch was its price, but with almost £100 off, that's no longer an issue. Very highly recommended.

View Deal

It's not the only Garmin still on sale throughout Cyber Week (as the days following Black Friday are also known). The smaller Garmin Fenix 6S and souped-up Garmin Fenix 6S Pro are also still on sale, and are well worth checking out too in case they're a better fit for your needs (and your wrist).

Garmin Fenix 6S: £424.29 £359 at Amazon (save £65.29)

This is a scaled-down version of Garmin's flagship Fenix 6, with a 42mm face that's better suited to smaller wrists. It still boasts all the same features as the larger version, including multi-day batter life in GPS mode, multi-sports tracking, stress monitoring and SpO2 tracking, plus barometric altimeter and thermometer.

View Deal

Garmin Fenix 6X Pro: £549 £488 at Amazon (save £61)

This is a turbo-charged version of the original Fenix 6X, with additional training features for runners and skiers, plus extensive golf course maps. The £61 price drop is fairly modest, and there's no question this is still a very expensive sports watch. The original Fenix 6 is over £100 cheaper, and gives you almost all the same features unless you're a very keen sportsperson.

View Deal

Live outside the UK? Here are the best Garmin Fenix 6 deals near you.